Reddy's viral social media tribute to Siraj

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s landmark maiden Test century against Australia was not the only highlight of his Day 3 performance in the fourth Test at Melbourne on December 28.

Following his magnificent 105 off 176 balls, Reddy took to social media with a witty post dedicated to his teammate Mohammed Siraj, adding a lighthearted touch to his incredible achievement.

Reddy’s composed innings, which included ten boundaries and a six, played a crucial role in India reducing their first-innings deficit. The 21-year-old looked in superb touch from the outset and raced to 99 with ease. However, with India at 350/9 after the dismissals of Washington Sundar (50) and Jasprit Bumrah in quick succession, Siraj walked in to join Reddy in the middle.

Despite Siraj’s reputation as a bowler, not a batsman, he managed to survive a tense three-ball spell, allowing Reddy to take the strike. In the very next over, Reddy completed his century in style with a lofted straight drive off Scott Boland, celebrating jubilantly alongside Siraj.

After rain interrupted play, Reddy shared a playful post on his social media, writing, “I also believe in Siraj bhai.”

The phrase was a nod to Siraj’s famous interview after the T20 World Cup 2024 final, where he had humorously stated, “I only believe in Jassi bhai.”

The comment quickly went viral, sparking a flood of memes online.