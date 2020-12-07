News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England ODI series in SA called off after positive COVID-19 tests

England ODI series in SA called off after positive COVID-19 tests

Last updated on: December 07, 2020 18:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One South Africa player and two hotel staff are confirmed COVID-19 cases from within the bio-secure hotel, while England said on Sunday that they had two "unconfirmed positive results" among their touring party.

IMAGE: The England team during their nets session at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, on December 3, 2020. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England's One-Day International series against South Africa has been cancelled after reported breaches of the teams' bio-secure environment in Cape Town, Sky Sports reported on Monday.

 

One South Africa player and two hotel staff are confirmed COVID-19 cases from within the bio-secure hotel, while England said on Sunday that they had two "unconfirmed positive results" among their touring party.

The news will be a massive financial blow to embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) and also casts doubt on their ability to host future tours, with Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia all set to play in the country in the coming months.

The South Africa team and Vineyard Hotel management said they had investigated how the coronavirus may have been contracted within the bio-secure environment without success, though they denied any players or staff had left the venue without authorisation.

It is a disappointing end to what was supposed to be a welcome, money-spinning return to international cricket for South Africa, who had been inactive since March when they cut short a limited overs tour to India.

Since then they have seen tours to Sri Lanka and West Indies postponed, placing enormous financial pressure on CSA.

They did manage to play three matches in a home Twenty20 series against England prior to the ODI series that were all won by the tourists.

But the 50-over series that was due to start on Friday was at first postponed to Sunday when an unnamed South Africa player tested positive and now has been scrapped altogether as concerns over the bio-secure environment grow.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Meet Glamorous Mithali!
PIX: Meet Glamorous Mithali!
Hardik Pandya - India's 'bankable match-winner'
Hardik Pandya - India's 'bankable match-winner'
'A day when nearly a dozen cricketers were born'
'A day when nearly a dozen cricketers were born'
Rankings: Williamson rises to joint 2nd with Kohli
Rankings: Williamson rises to joint 2nd with Kohli
'I know life was too hard on you'
'I know life was too hard on you'
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Sensex rallies 347 points to end at fresh peak
Sensex rallies 347 points to end at fresh peak

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Anushka congratulates 'love' Kohli on T20 series win

Anushka congratulates 'love' Kohli on T20 series win

Dhawan chills in sunny Sydney

Dhawan chills in sunny Sydney

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use