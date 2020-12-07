Meet Glamorous Mithali!

December 07, 2020 12:39 IST

IMAGE: Mithali Raj teams a long skirt and leather jacket with a pair of laced-up boots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithali Raj/Twitter

If you are one the handful of Indians who don't know who Mithali Raj is, you wouldn't be wrong to mistake her for a model.

The women's cricket legend kipper is right on the money, giving us a peak of her glam look and that radiant, dimpled, smile in her latest Twitter post.

'Candid shots during a luncheon with family,' tweeted Mithali, who turned 38 on Thursday.

Last month, Mitali, along with team-mate Jhulan Goswami, was nominated Women's ODI Player of the Decade by the International Cricket Council. She is also in the fray for the ICC Women's Player of the Decade gong.

Mithali, who quit T20Is to focus on ODIs, says she is focussed on winning the World Cup next year to complete some unfinished business and finish her career on a high.

In February, Mithali made her debut on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 -- she was the showstopper for designer Payal Singhal.

She made the cover of the July 2019 issue of Femina, and looked at complete ease during the photoshoot.

Does an acting career beckon, Mithali?