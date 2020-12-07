News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Glamorous Mithali!

Meet Glamorous Mithali!

By Rediff Cricket
December 07, 2020 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mithali Raj

IMAGE: Mithali Raj teams a long skirt and leather jacket with a pair of laced-up boots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithali Raj/Twitter
 

If you are one the handful of Indians who don't know who Mithali Raj is, you wouldn't be wrong to mistake her for a model.

The women's cricket legend kipper is right on the money, giving us a peak of her glam look and that radiant, dimpled, smile in her latest Twitter post.

'Candid shots during a luncheon with family,' tweeted Mithali, who turned 38 on Thursday.

Mithali Raj

Last month, Mitali, along with team-mate Jhulan Goswami, was nominated Women's ODI Player of the Decade by the International Cricket Council. She is also in the fray for the ICC Women's Player of the Decade gong.

Mithali, who quit T20Is to focus on ODIs, says she is focussed on winning the World Cup next year to complete some unfinished business and finish her career on a high.

In February, Mithali made her debut on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 -- she was the showstopper for designer Payal Singhal.

She made the cover of the July 2019 issue of Femina, and looked at complete ease during the photoshoot.

Does an acting career beckon, Mithali?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
Related News: Mithali, IMAGE, Twitter
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Focussed on winning World Cup 2021, says Mithali Raj
Focussed on winning World Cup 2021, says Mithali Raj
Why did Mithali calls these cricketers 'gems'?
Why did Mithali calls these cricketers 'gems'?
How to boss up like cricketer Mithali Raj
How to boss up like cricketer Mithali Raj
Recipe: Brown Rice and Chicken Congee
Recipe: Brown Rice and Chicken Congee
'I don't think I will get a chance in Bigg Boss again'
'I don't think I will get a chance in Bigg Boss again'
CEA wants junked consumer report to be made public
CEA wants junked consumer report to be made public
Gaganyaan likely to be delayed by 1 yr due to pandemic
Gaganyaan likely to be delayed by 1 yr due to pandemic

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Mithali Raj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll!

Mithali Raj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll!

My Daughter Mithali Raj

My Daughter Mithali Raj

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use