News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan chills in sunny Sydney

Dhawan chills in sunny Sydney

By Rediff Cricket
December 07, 2020 15:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shikhar Dhawan enjoys an evening under the Sydney sun

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan enjoys an evening under the Sydney sun. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan soaks in the sun under the bright evening sky in Sydney.

'A day of relaxation by the stunning Sydney Opera House,' Dhawan, who turned 35 on Saturday, captioned a photograph posted on his social media handles.

His day out is richly deserved after the opener starred in India's series-winning T20I against Australia in Sydney on Sunday, smashing a superb half-century in the 2nd of the three-match series.

 

While Dhawan -- who lives in Melbourne with wife Ayesha and their children -- is not part of the Test team, one expects him to carry this form into the 3rd T20I on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Meet Glamorous Mithali!
PIX: Meet Glamorous Mithali!
PIX: How Hardik Pandya sizzled in India's victory
PIX: How Hardik Pandya sizzled in India's victory
India's search for finisher like Dhoni stops at Hardik
India's search for finisher like Dhoni stops at Hardik
DDC polls: J-K records over 41% turnout till 1 pm
DDC polls: J-K records over 41% turnout till 1 pm
Cops detain Akhilesh Yadav after he sits on dharna
Cops detain Akhilesh Yadav after he sits on dharna
No clarity on APMC or MSP in new farm laws: NCP
No clarity on APMC or MSP in new farm laws: NCP
Will India make it 3-0?
Will India make it 3-0?

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Concussion may keep Jadeja out of first Australia Test

Concussion may keep Jadeja out of first Australia Test

Hardik Pandya - India's 'bankable match-winner'

Hardik Pandya - India's 'bankable match-winner'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use