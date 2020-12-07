Dhawan chills in sunny Sydney

December 07, 2020 15:35 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan enjoys an evening under the Sydney sun. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan soaks in the sun under the bright evening sky in Sydney.

'A day of relaxation by the stunning Sydney Opera House,' Dhawan, who turned 35 on Saturday, captioned a photograph posted on his social media handles.

His day out is richly deserved after the opener starred in India's series-winning T20I against Australia in Sydney on Sunday, smashing a superb half-century in the 2nd of the three-match series.

While Dhawan -- who lives in Melbourne with wife Ayesha and their children -- is not part of the Test team, one expects him to carry this form into the 3rd T20I on Tuesday.