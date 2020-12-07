Anushka congratulates 'love' Kohli on T20 series win

December 07, 2020 17:42 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored a 24 ball 40. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to post a congratulatory message for Team India and her husband Virat Kohli after India registered a spectacular win against Australia in the T20 series.

Sharing a picture from the winning moment, Anu wrote: 'Series win & brilliant team effort!! Men in blue. Congratulations my love.'

Anu must be counting the days to when she will see Chikoo again.

Kohli will fly back to Mumbai at the end of the first Test in Adelaide, which begins on Thursday, December 17, to be with Anu for the birth of their first child.