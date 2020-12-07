News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anushka congratulates 'love' Kohli on T20 series win

Anushka congratulates 'love' Kohli on T20 series win

By Rediff Cricket
December 07, 2020 17:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored a 24 ball 40. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
 

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to post a congratulatory message for Team India and her husband Virat Kohli after India registered a spectacular win against Australia in the T20 series.

Sharing a picture from the winning moment, Anu wrote: 'Series win & brilliant team effort!! Men in blue. Congratulations my love.'

Virat Kohli

Anu must be counting the days to when she will see Chikoo again.

Kohli will fly back to Mumbai at the end of the first Test in Adelaide, which begins on Thursday, December 17, to be with Anu for the birth of their first child.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Will India make it 3-0?
Will India make it 3-0?
India ready to crush Aussie morale in 3rd T20
India ready to crush Aussie morale in 3rd T20
Hardik Pandya - India's 'bankable match-winner'
Hardik Pandya - India's 'bankable match-winner'
'You'll have to ask Swara about the kiss'
'You'll have to ask Swara about the kiss'
'Ahmed Bhai and Sonia Gandhi worked via WhatsApp'
'Ahmed Bhai and Sonia Gandhi worked via WhatsApp'
Old guard needs to make way for Congress to grow
Old guard needs to make way for Congress to grow
TV anchor to face trial for Sufi saint remark
TV anchor to face trial for Sufi saint remark

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

AB reacts to Kohli's scoop shot

AB reacts to Kohli's scoop shot

Kohli drops another sitter, but...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use