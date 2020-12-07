'A day when nearly a dozen cricketers were born'

December 07, 2020 09:19 IST

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy, Indian Cricket Team/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their birthday on the same day -- December 6.

Currently in Australia, Jadeja turned 32, Bumrah and Iyer turned 27 and 26 respectively.

Karun Nair and R P Singh also have their birthdays on December 6. Only the second Indian batsman to score a triple Test century, Nair turned 29. RP turned 35.

Virender Sehwag-- the first Indian batsman to score a triple Test ton -- wished the birthday boys in Viru style.

'Today's Date 6/12- Half Dozen, One Dozen. And a day when nearly a dozen really wonderful cricketers were born. Happy Birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93,@imjadeja, @ShreyasIyer15 , @karun126, @rpsingh. Have a great life ahead boys!'

The BCCI passed on the wishes to Jadeja, Bumrah and Iyer, adding, 'Wishing #TeamIndia trio of @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja and @ShreyasIyer15 a very happy birthday.'