'A day when nearly a dozen cricketers were born'

'A day when nearly a dozen cricketers were born'

By Rediff Cricket
December 07, 2020 09:19 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy, Indian Cricket Team/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their birthday on the same day -- December 6.

Currently in Australia, Jadeja turned 32, Bumrah and Iyer turned 27 and 26 respectively.

Karun Nair and R P Singh also have their birthdays on December 6. Only the second Indian batsman to score a triple Test century, Nair turned 29. RP turned 35.

 

Virender Sehwag-- the first Indian batsman to score a triple Test ton -- wished the birthday boys in Viru style.

 

 

'Today's Date 6/12- Half Dozen, One Dozen. And a day when nearly a dozen really wonderful cricketers were born. Happy Birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93,@imjadeja, @ShreyasIyer15 , @karun126, @rpsingh. Have a great life ahead boys!'

The BCCI passed on the wishes to Jadeja, Bumrah and Iyer, adding, 'Wishing #TeamIndia trio of @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja and @ShreyasIyer15 a very happy birthday.'

Rediff Cricket
AB reacts to Kohli's scoop shot
PIX: How Hardik Pandya sizzled India's victory
How India won T20 series without Rohit, Bumrah
Just how successful are Bollywood remakes?
Serum seeks emergency use for its COVID-19 vaccine
2nd ODI between South Africa and England postponed
Voting underway in 4th phase of DDC polls in J-K
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

'Jadeja grossly underrated, team will miss him'

India's search for finisher like Dhoni stops at Hardik

