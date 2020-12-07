News
Hardik Pandya - India's 'bankable match-winner'

Hardik Pandya - India's 'bankable match-winner'

Last updated on: December 07, 2020 12:43 IST
Hardik Pandya, whose 42 not out off 22 balls earned him the Man of the Match award in the 2nd T20I, showed no signs of nerves even as the asking run rate spiralled.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, whose 42 not out off 22 balls earned him the Man of the Match award in the 2nd T20I, showed no signs of nerves even as the asking run rate spiralled. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli has identified Hardik Pandya as their "bankable" match-winner for the next four to five years after the all-rounder dazzled in their series-clinching Twenty20 International victory over Australia on Sunday.

India needed 25 runs off the last two overs and Pandya delivered in style, smashing two sixes in the final over to secure a six-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

"He has natural raw talent, and now he's quite experienced having played quite a bit of T20 cricket in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and playing for India too," Kohli said after India's second successive win in the three-match series.

 

"Now he realises that this is his time, the next four-five years, to become that bankable middle-order player that can win you games from anywhere.

"You need that finisher and he's becoming that for us. He's hungry, he's got to keep getting better."

Pandya, whose 42 not out off 22 balls earned him the Man of the Match award, showed no signs of nerves even as the asking run rate spiralled.

"I always believe as a cricketer you have to improve with time and I have taken some time but I think things are coming pretty well now," said the 27-year-old.

"Now my biggest goal ... (is) that I want to finish games where it matters the most."

Pandya said he was happy to bat wherever the team need him.

"If time comes when I have to bat number four, I don't mind," he added.

"If time comes where I have to finish the game, I have to do that job as well, whatever the team requires."

Tuesday's final Twenty20 match will also be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's search for finisher like Dhoni stops at Hardik
Impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on Hardik Pandya
How India won T20 series without Rohit, Bumrah
Recipe: Brown Rice and Chicken Congee
'I don't think I will get a chance in Bigg Boss again'
CEA wants junked consumer report to be made public
Gaganyaan likely to be delayed by 1 yr due to pandemic
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

PIX: How Hardik Pandya sizzled in India's victory

PHOTOS: Pandya, Dhawan power India to T20 series win

