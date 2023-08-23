I am alive and well: Heath Streak

IMAGE: Rumours of Heath Streak's demise spread like wildfire on social media early Wednesday morning. Photograph: ANI

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Henry Olonga has now retracted his earlier post on X (formerly Twitter) where he had claimed that his long term team mate and Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak had passed away.

In a fresh post on X, Henry Olonga revealed that he had managed to contact Heath Streak and he was alive.

"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga wrote in his latest tweet.

Heath Streak sent out a message saying, "It's a total rumour & lie -- I am alive & well, I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day & age -- I believe the source should apologise, I am hurt by the news."

In an interview to Mumbai-based newspaper Mid Day newspaper Streak said: "I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day and age of social media".

Streak has been suffering from a long term illness and is undergoing medical treatment in Zimbabwe.