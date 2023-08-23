News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mac Allister red card revoked after winning appeal

Mac Allister red card revoked after winning appeal

August 23, 2023 09:02 IST
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister is shown a red card by referee Thomas Bramall

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's red card in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth has been overturned following a successful appeal to the FA, the club said on Tuesday.

Mac Allister was shown a red card for a high tackle on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute. The sending off seemed harsh, with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola saying after the match that it "did not look like a red card".

 

"An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister's three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League standings with four points from two games. They travel to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
