Rediff.com  » Cricket » Confident I Can Do Well In ODIs: Tilak

Confident I Can Do Well In ODIs: Tilak

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 23, 2023 09:48 IST
IMAGE: Tilak Varma has been included in the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Tilak Varma is over the moon!

The 20 year old has had two scintillating seasons in domestic cricket as well as in the Indian Premier League.

His brilliant run-of-form earned him a call up to the squad for the West Indies tour last month and his good showing in the Caribbean has found him a spot in the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup.

Varma was included in the squad as the sixth specialist batter alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.

 

On his ODI call-up, an ecstatic Varma said in a video released by BCCI on Tuesday: 'It was always a dream to debut for India in ODIs. It's a big thing for me to make my ODI debut in the Asia Cup and get T20I and ODI call-up in the same year.'

He also spoke appreciatively of the backing he's received from his Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma and is confident of coming up with the goods in ODI cricket...

Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
REDIFF CRICKET
