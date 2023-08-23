When Venky 'secretly prayed for Rahul'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Venkatesh Prasad/Twitter

Venkatesh Prasad, the former India medium pacer, looks forward to K L Rahul's triumphant return to top form during the Asia Cup and the coming ODI World Cup.

Rahul has been included in the Asia Cup squad after an extended period of injury recovery, alongside Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Prasad took to Twitter to reveal his recent visit to a temple in New Jersey with actor Suniel Shetty, who is also Rahul's father-in-law.

With a touch of humour, he disclosed performing a private prayer for Rahul's success on the field, aimed at silencing his critics, including Prasad himself.

'Visited the Swami Narayan temple in New Jersey with Anna. Prayed for well-being of all Bharatvasis & for the Indian Team to do well in the World Cup. Also secretly prayed for KL to smash it to all corners, have a great World Cup and silence his critics like me. Sab khush rahein,' Prasad tweeted.

Prasad had been one of Rahul's vocal critics, raising questions about the extended opportunities given to him and his role as vice-captain in Test cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

I've got nothing against anybody but it's just that whatever I feel I say it. Few people take it; few don't. It's up to them,' Prasad had explained.

'It's not that I've only spoken about K L Rahul.'