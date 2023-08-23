News
Guardiola to miss City's next two games for health reasons

August 23, 2023 10:53 IST
Pep Guardiola underwent an emergency back surgery in Barcelona

IMAGE: Pep Guardiola underwent an emergency back surgery in Barcelona . Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss his side's Premier League clashes against Sheffield United and Fulham after undergoing back surgery, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

 

Guardiola's assistant Juanma Lillo will take charge of the team.

"The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery," City said in a statement.

"The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona... He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break."

Champions City are second in the Premier League standings with six points from two games. They travel to promoted Sheffield United on Saturday before hosting Fulham on September 2.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
