Rediff.com  » Sports » SEE: 6-year-old goalkeeping prodigy

SEE: 6-year-old goalkeeping prodigy

Source: PTI
April 30, 2024 22:45 IST
Minerva Academy offers trial, scholarships to Meghalaya kid

Wicketkeeper

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Banshailang/Instagram

Six-year-old Samborlang Rynjah, who had become an internet sensation with his exceptional goalkeeping skills, may head to Minerva Punjab Football Academy for a trial on scholarships, his mother has revealed.

 

Samborlang shot to fame after Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Junior Emiliano Martinez shared a video of the six-year-old on his Instagram handle.

 

India's top-tier Indian Super League too had shared the video of him playing with his brothers and friends in his front yard.

"Perhaps this is the reason that got the attention of Minerva Football Academy offering a trial and scholarship," his mother Kyntiewlang Rynjah told PTI.

Wicketkeeper

She said other clubs in the state like Shillong Lajong FC and Rangdajied FC have also contacted the family but they are keen to send him to Punjab considering the opportunities and infrastructure available there.

Banshailang, his brother, who first shared the video on social media, said agents from a club from Sweden and Saudi Arabia have also contacted him.

Source: PTI
