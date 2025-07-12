Root's solution for frequent ball change...

IMAGE: England's Joe Root wasn't pleased with the many stoppages in play on Day 2. Eventually just 75 overs were played out on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

England's first innings centurion Joe Root has offered an interesting but permanent "solution" to teams asking for a change of ball when it doesn't do much in air or off the surface -- allow bowling captains three challenges in 80 overs just like it is there for Decision Review System, taking slow over-rates into consideration.

On the second day of the 3rd Test at Lord's the, Indian team twice asked for change of ball, prompting Root to come up with his version of a solution.

“I personally think that if you want to keep getting the ball changed, each team gets three challenges every 80 overs and that's it,” Root said after scoring 104, his 37th Test hundred.

“That would be a nice way of compromising, saying it's not all on the manufacturer, sometimes these things happen."

The over rate has been a big talking point in the series and the frequent for ball change is making matters worse. Bumrah said the hot weather should be taken into account before taking action on slow over rate.

However Root wasn't happy with so many stoppages in play because of Indians were adamant for a ball change.

"But you can't just keep asking and slowing the game down at the same time. There is no need to make a big deal about,” said England's batting mainstay referring to India's repeated requests for ball change in the morning session.

Earlier, at the end of day's play, Root, who scored 104 in 199 balls, with 10 fours, told Sky Sports, "The surface is quite slow, quite turgid, it is difficult to score freely. Balls are getting soft quickly, and there is no real pace in the wicket.

"But there is some lateral movement, so it is about being pragmatic enough to understand the challenges and where you might score," he added.

Speaking on his century, Root said that after being stranded for 99* on day one, he went through every shot he could have played and every mode he could have been dismissed as he was unable to sleep.

"Then I realised it was not about me and there were so many more important things. I was disappointed I could not kick on a little bit. It was a nice ball [from Bumrah to bowl him], but you pride yourself on covering that stuff," he added.