Gill goes past Kohli for another record...

July 12, 2025 09:51 IST

Indian captain Shubman Gill is now the highest Indian run-getter in England with a tally of over 601 runs, scoring heavily in the ongoing Test series

IMAGE: Indian captain Shubman Gill is now the highest Indian run-getter in England with a tally of over 601 runs, scoring heavily in the ongoing Test series. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Shubman Gill, who has developed an appetite for breaking milestones, added another feather to his cap by shattering former India batting mainstay Virat Kohli's record for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series in England.

 

On the second day of the third Test at Lord's, the Indian Test skipper, Gill, failed to replicate his century-scoring success but managed enough to breeze past Kohli's tally. The former captain pummelled 593 runs in India's tour of England in 2016 in five matches at 59.30, laced with two centuries and three fifties.

No 4 batter, Gill needed just five innings in the ongoing tour to dethrone Virat from the top. On Saturday, he mustered up 16 runs from 44 deliveries with the bat, which soared his tally to 601 runs at a stellar average of 120.20.

Former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin slipped to the third spot, having scored 426 runs at 85.20 during India's tour of England in 1990.

England's most experienced pacer, Chris Woakes, got the better of India's youngest Test skipper in the final session of an enticing day. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith stood up to the stumps, a ploy England has tried out in the previous Tests as well.

With a wobbly seam, Woakes dispatched the delivery in the channel just outside off. Gill lunged forward to block the ball but gave away a feather of an outside edge, which flew into Smith's gloves.

Source: ANI
