Bumrah tired but saves record accomplishment for posterity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
July 12, 2025 01:29 IST

'The name on the Honours board feels good. It is something I can tell my son about when he is grown up.'

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jofra Archer.

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jofra Archer on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at Lord's on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

By his own admission, Jasprit Bumrah is no spring chicken and doesn't have energy to celebrate like a 21-year-old.

Instead of overt celebrations, he is creating milestones, one game at a time and saving those stories for his son Angad's grown-up years.

Like his 5 for 74 which will be on the Lord's Honours board following a special spell on day two of the second Test against England.

 

The Indian pace spearhead reached the coveted milestone by castling Jofra Archer but there were no over the top celebrations as one would expect from Bumrah.

“Reality is I was tired. I can't jump around like a 21-year-old. I was happy that I contributed. The name on the Honours board feels good. It is something I can tell my son about when he is grown up,” said Bumrah who had rested from the Edgbaston Test due to workload management.

Bumrah once again took a dig at naysayers who question his fitness.

"People want to sensationalise for viewership, I understand they want to make money through all that. I am happy that I am helping them do that. Memories are important and want to contribute as much as I can,” said Bumrah.

He also said that the conscious decision of not thinking about the famous Lord's slope helped him execute his plans better.

“I thought about the slope on the last tour, it did not help. My lesson from that was not keep that in mind and I got the benefit of that. In these hot conditions, it is all about maximizing the new ball. It was not like that in the previous tour, that has been the major difference,” Bumrah added.

