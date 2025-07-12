Young Jamie Smith joins elite club

IMAGE: Jamie Smith scored an elegant half-century on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at Lord's on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Jamie Smith may only be 23, but the England gloveman is rewriting records like a seasoned veteran.

On a sun-drenched Day 2 of the third Test against India at Lord’s, Smith showcased yet again why he's considered one of England’s brightest young prospects.

Walking out with intent and flair, the wicketkeeper-batter smashed a quickfire 51 off just 56 deliveries in the morning session, propelling England to a strong 387.

His innings, laced with elegant drives and unbothered aggression, came after a moment of fortune as KL Rahul, stationed at second slip, put down a regulation chance when Smith was on just 5. The youngster, making full use of the reprieve, added 47 more to his tally before falling to Mohammed Siraj early in the second session.

But it wasn't just the runs that had heads turning at Lord's.

With his latest knock, Smith became only the third England wicketkeeper to notch up more than 400 runs in a single Test series, joining the legendary Alec Stewart (405 vs South Africa, 1998) and Les Ames (417 vs West Indies, 1930) in an exclusive club. Smith now sits at 407 runs for the series.

The Surrey lad also matched South Africa's Quinton de Kock for the fewest innings (21) to reach 1,000 Test runs as a wicketkeeper. Sitting just behind him in the pecking order are Dinesh Chandimal and Jonny Bairstow (22 innings), followed by the likes of Sangakkara, AB de Villiers (23 each), and Windies legend Jeff Dujon (24).

Smith's composed-yet-combative batting impressed former England skipper Nasser Hussain, who said on Sky Sports: 'Carse is a very good player and Smith is in the form of his life. England's tempo has been spot on. That is why I like Smith with the lower order, he gets it just right. He is a serious player and is going to be a serious player for a long time.'