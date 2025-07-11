HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Root Breaches 'Wall' with Record 211th Test Catch

Root Breaches 'Wall' with Record 211th Test Catch

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 11, 2025 23:04 IST

x

Joe Root takes a superb take in the slips to dismiss Karun Nair and record the most catches in Test cricket

IMAGE: Joe Root takes a superb take in the slips to dismiss Karun Nair and record the most catches in Test cricket. Photograph: Screengrab/X

England's talismanic batter Joe Root shattered the "Wall" Rahul Dravid's record for most outfield catches in Test cricket after another stellar piece of moment in the field on the second day of the third game against India at Lord's on Friday.

 

After overtaking Dravid for his century record in the format, Root cemented his place at the top of the most outfield catches in Test cricket.

Joe Root 

He successfully took a stunner to dismiss Karun Nair to complete his 211th catch, surpassing Dravid's tally of 210. Former Sri Lanka star Mahela Jayawardene slipped to the third spot with 205 catches.

Root achieved the milestone in the 21st over when England Test captain Ben Stokes angled the ball into Nair, but it straightened after landing on the turf. Nair was caught on the crease due to the length and failed to keep his bat away from the trajectory of the delivery.

The ball glanced off the shoulder of the bat and flew between wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and the first slip. Root alert of the situation dove to his left and got hold of the ball with his left hand to produce a moment of magic in the field, forcing Nair to return on 40(62).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 Star Bumrah In A League Of His Own
5 Star Bumrah In A League Of His Own
'The pitches in England look brutal for bowlers'
'The pitches in England look brutal for bowlers'
PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to make Wimbledon final
PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to make Wimbledon final
PIX: Tendulkar in elite company at Wimbledon!
PIX: Tendulkar in elite company at Wimbledon!
PIX: India navigate safely to tea after Eng post 387
PIX: India navigate safely to tea after Eng post 387

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Haryana Shocker: Gurugram Police shares reason behind killing of tennis player4:28

Haryana Shocker: Gurugram Police shares reason behind...

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar0:39

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor1:45

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD