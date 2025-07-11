Root Breaches 'Wall' with Record 211th Test Catch

IMAGE: Joe Root takes a superb take in the slips to dismiss Karun Nair and record the most catches in Test cricket. Photograph: Screengrab/X

England's talismanic batter Joe Root shattered the "Wall" Rahul Dravid's record for most outfield catches in Test cricket after another stellar piece of moment in the field on the second day of the third game against India at Lord's on Friday.

After overtaking Dravid for his century record in the format, Root cemented his place at the top of the most outfield catches in Test cricket.

He successfully took a stunner to dismiss Karun Nair to complete his 211th catch, surpassing Dravid's tally of 210. Former Sri Lanka star Mahela Jayawardene slipped to the third spot with 205 catches.

Root achieved the milestone in the 21st over when England Test captain Ben Stokes angled the ball into Nair, but it straightened after landing on the turf. Nair was caught on the crease due to the length and failed to keep his bat away from the trajectory of the delivery.

The ball glanced off the shoulder of the bat and flew between wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and the first slip. Root alert of the situation dove to his left and got hold of the ball with his left hand to produce a moment of magic in the field, forcing Nair to return on 40(62).