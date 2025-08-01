Root surpasses Tendulkar- Only one legend ahead

IMAGE: Joe Root accomplished this upward movement during his side's fifth and final Test at The Oval. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Star England batter Joe Root has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-highest run-scorer in home conditions in Test cricket.

Root achieved this milestone during the fifth and final Test at The Oval. In the first innings, he scored 29 off 45 balls, including six fours, before being trapped leg-before-wicket by Mohammed Siraj.

Root has now amassed 7,224 runs in 84 home Tests at an average of 55.14, with 23 centuries and 33 fifties in 146 innings. His highest score at home is 254.

He has overtaken Tendulkar, who scored 7,216 runs in 94 Tests in India at an average of 52.67, with 22 centuries, 32 fifties, and a best score of 217.

At the top of the list is Australian legend Ricky Ponting, who scored 7,578 runs in 92 home Tests at an average of 56.97, with 23 centuries and 38 fifties in 154 innings. His highest score at home is 257.

In this series, Root is the fifth-highest run-getter, with 432 runs in five Tests and eight innings at an average of 61.71, including two centuries and a fifty. His best score in the series is 150.

Root, the second-highest run-scorer of all time in Test cricket, is now chasing Tendulkar's all-time record of 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, which includes 51 centuries. He surpassed Ponting to move into second place during the previous Test in Manchester.

So far, in 158 Tests, Root has scored 13,438 runs in 287 innings at an average of 51.09, with 38 centuries and 66 fifties. His highest Test score is 262.