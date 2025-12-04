HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2nd Ashes Test: Cummins Out; England Opt To Bat

Last updated on: December 04, 2025 09:31 IST

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Bazball now faces a stern examination under the Gabba floodlights. Photograph: England Cricket/X
 

Steven Smith emerged in his blazer for the toss so the first question of the morning answered: Pat Cummins is out. England won the toss and opted to bat first.

England's unshakeable commitment to Bazball now faces a stern examination under the Gabba floodlights, where the pink ball has repeatedly exposed their vulnerabilities.

After letting a commanding position slip in the eight wicket defeat in Perth, Ben Stokes' side must secure at least a draw in Brisbane to keep the five Test series alive.

But the venue and conditions offer little comfort. History suggests the Gabba rarely deals in stalemates -- a result feels almost inevitable.

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Raipur ODI: Krishna, Rana Face Social Media Fury
Rahul blames toss, dew after four-wicket loss to SA
How Kohli's back-to-back tons couldn't stop SA
PIX: Markram century helps SA ace steep chase vs India
'Age just a number for Kohli and Rohit'
