Joe Root, Lord of Lord's!

Joe Root delivered a batting masterclass, anchoring England with an unbeaten 99 to keep India's bowlers at the bay on a gripping Day 1 of the third Test at Lord's on Thursday.

England surprised everyone as they resorted to a watchful approach on the opening day, to score 251/4 on a testing opening day, with Root's patient knock stealing the spotlight.

Root is now the leading run-scorer at Lord's across all international formats, amassing 2,526 runs in 33 matches at the Home of Cricket -- surpassing Graham Gooch's long-standing record of 2,513 runs.



In Tests played at Lord's, Root's current tally stands 2,121 runs in his 23rd match at an impressive average of 57.32 -- with seven centuries, including a best of 200 not out, and eight half-centuries.

In ODIs played at this venue, he has amassed 405 runs in 10 matches at an average of 45, with one century and two fifties.



Root also brought up his 103rd fifty-plus score in Tests, including 36 centuries and 67 fifties, putting him joint second on the all-time list alongside Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar tops the lists 119 fifty-plus scores in 200 Tests, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

Root also completed another milestone as he became the first Test batter to score 3,000 runs against India.

Playing in his 33rd Test against India, Root has scored 3,054 runs at an average of 58.73, with 10 centuries and 13 fifties.



The England batting mainstay is on the verge of another record. Another run for Root on Day 2 would help him bring up his 37th century -- the fifth most by a batter in Test cricket. He is currently level with Steve Smith and Rahul Dravid on 36 Test hundreds.