Joe Root Smashes First Test Century Down Under

IMAGE: England's Joe Root celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Joe Root’s Australian hoodoo is over. The England batter scored his first Test century in Australia, an unbeaten 135 off 202 balls, rescuing his side after a shaky start in the second Ashes Test at Brisbane’s Gabba and steering England to 325 for nine following captain Ben Stokes’ decision to bat first.

Root flicked paceman Scott Boland for four down the leg-side to reach his 40th Test century in just 181 balls, earning a roaring ovation from England fans at the Gabba. Before this, Root’s highest score in 16 Ashes Tests in Australia was 89.

His century rescued England from early trouble after being reduced to five for two in the third over, courtesy of two wickets from Mitchell Starc. This milestone also marked Root’s 40th Test ton, putting him just two shy of overtaking Australian legend Ricky Ponting (41 centuries) to become the third-highest century-maker in Test cricket, behind South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (45) and Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar (51).

IMAGE: Joe Root in action. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Root entered this Ashes series in Australia on the back of a stellar home season during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India, scoring 537 runs in nine innings at an average of 67.12, including three centuries and a fifty. A century in Australia had eluded him until now, completing a critical piece of his Test legacy. With over 13,000 Test runs already, Root is chasing Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 runs and 51 centuries in 200 Tests.

In the first Ashes Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium, Root endured a poor outing, scoring 0 and 8. However, in his 16th Test and 30th innings in Australia, and in a day-night pink-ball Test no less, he finally found his moment of glory.

IMAGE: Joe Root in action running between the wickets as Australia's Mitchell Starc looks on. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Across his 16 Tests in Australia, Root has scored 1,035 runs at an average of 38.33, with one century and nine fifties in 30 innings. In all Tests, he has amassed 13,686 runs at an average of 51.45, with 40 centuries, 66 fifties, and a highest score of 262 in 160 Tests spanning 291 innings.