IMAGE: Australian Off-Spinner Nathan Lyon is only the 6th player and the first bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nathan Lyon on Wednesday joined a special group of Test players during the second Test of the Ashes 2023 series at Lord's on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

He is now only the sixth player, and the first bowler, to play 100 consecutive Test matches. He joins the esteemed company of Sunil Gavaskar (106), Allan Border (153), Mark Waugh (107), Brendon McCullum (101) and Alastair Cook (159) on achieving the milestone.

'That's something I'm really proud of. To be able to tick off 100 consecutive Test matches, that's a proper stat in my head. That's a lot of Test cricket, a lot of ups and downs. No wonder I've got no hair,' the 35-year-old off-spinner was quoted by the ICC.

'For any athlete to be successful over a long period of time, you've got to have really good people around you, and I'm not talking within the Australian cricket team,' Lyon added.

'I feel like my family has been absolutely amazing, with their support and love and care. Then there is Tom Carter, who is arguably one of my best mates but also my PT who I do a lot of work with behind the scenes.

'It's probably five days a week when we're at home, and he's a psychologist as well as a fitness trainer because I'm able to vent to him and there's no judgement.

'We have really good conversations, so it's probably having those really good people around you and I dare say a lot athletes would feel the same, being able to do it for a long period of time.'