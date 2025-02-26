HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Root ends six-year ODI century drought

February 26, 2025

Joe Root bats en route his 17th ODI century scored in the match against Afghanistan at the ICC Champions Trophy in Lahore on Wednesday

IMAGE: Joe Root bats en route his 17th ODI century scored in the match against Afghanistan at the ICC Champions Trophy in Lahore on Wednesday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Joe Root finally struck a ODI century to help England stage a comeback in the crucial group match of the Champions Trophy against Afghanistan in Lahore on Wednesday..

This is Root's 17th ton -- his first since the 2019 World Cup. His century came in100 balls and contained 10 boundaries.

 

He fought a lone battle before being dismissed for 120 off 111 balls (11x4 and 1x6) in the 46th over with England still needing 40 runs off 28 balls.

Jamie Overton hit a 28-ball 32 down the order to keep England in the hunt.

But once he was dismissed in the 48th over it was all over for England who eventually folded for 316, losing by 9 runs. 

Earlier, Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran scripted history with a sensational knock of 177 off 146 deliveries, the highest individual score in ICC Champions Trophy history, surpassing England's Ben Duckett's 165.

His record-breaking innings helped Afghanistan post a formidable 325/7 in 50 overs against England in their Group B clash in Lahore on Wednesday.

