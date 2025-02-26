HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Prep and patience pays for young Vidarbha centurion Malewar

Prep and patience pays for young Vidarbha centurion Malewar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2025 19:42 IST

x

'I had prepared myself for this. I was getting dismissed (after half-centuries) so my plan was to play as much as I can with the straight bat and keep it simple after reaching fifty.'

Vidharbha's Danish Malewar celebrates his century against Kerala on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday

IMAGE: Vidharbha's Danish Malewar celebrates his century against Kerala on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Danish Malewar was delighted to have rewritten the season's script of him not converting fifties into hundreds in an important occasion like the Ranji Trophy final, and the Vidarbha batter said the change was brought about by his diligent preparation ahead of the title clash against Kerala.

Vidarbha were under pressure as they slipped to 24/3 but Malewar hit an unbeaten 138 (259 balls, 14x4s, 2x6s) and added 215 runs with Karun Nair (86) for the fourth wicket, lifting the hosts to 254/4 at stumps in Nagpur on Wednesday.

 

“I had not gone in thinking about making a hundred. Initially we had lost wickets, the bowlers were getting help (from the pitch) and the ball was seaming,” Malewar told the media after the first day's play.

Malewar said he was determined to score a big knock in the final after making five fifties and one hundred in his debut season.

“Yes, since it was a big game. I had prepared myself for this. I was getting dismissed (after half-centuries) so my plan was to play as much as I can with the straight bat and keep it simple after reaching fifty,” he said.

There was a curious moment during his knock as Malewar celebrated his hundred in an ears-shut pose a la India batter KL Rahul.

The 21-year-old explained the reason behind it.

“Nothing much about it… KL Rahul is my idol, he also celebrates like this. I do not know the reason behind this but I have been celebrating this since (age of) 19,” he said.

“When I close my ears, it's about peace, to not let the outside noise come in… people can say anything. It was for them," he added.

Talking about his fourth-wicket partnership with Nair, Malewar said the plan was to play with patience.

"We wanted to keep it simple, not play too many shots but play with the patience of the bowlers. He (Nair) keeps helping, guiding in being patient, especially when there has been a lapse in concentration,” he said.

While Malewar and Nair had a robust stand that helped Vidarbha stage a strong recovery, their partnership was broken following a mix-up and the young batter admitted that it did give Kerala some advantage.

“The run-out was unfortunate, you cannot say who was at fault in it. Had that not happened, we would've been in an even better position because they got a wicket of a set batter at the day's end,” he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ranji final: Ton-up Malewar leads Vidarbha fightback
Ranji final: Ton-up Malewar leads Vidarbha fightback
PIX: Zadran wallops Eng bowlers, takes Afg past 300
PIX: Zadran wallops Eng bowlers, takes Afg past 300
Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
Gill firmly unmoved atop ICC ODI rankings
Gill firmly unmoved atop ICC ODI rankings
Was this the reason for Pakistan's CT flop show
Was this the reason for Pakistan's CT flop show

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Compelling Reasons To Keep Your Love Life Private

webstory image 2

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 3

The 12 Holy Jyotirlingas Of India

VIDEOS

Maha Shivratri: Flower petals showered on devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple 2:26

Maha Shivratri: Flower petals showered on devotees at...

Mahashivratri Jalabhishek in Sambhal's Shiva Temple after 46 years3:17

Mahashivratri Jalabhishek in Sambhal's Shiva Temple after...

Devotees take holy dip in Godavari in Nashik on Mahashivratri0:44

Devotees take holy dip in Godavari in Nashik on...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD