Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!

IMAGE: Ibrahim Zadran celebrates his century against England in their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro

In what is a crucial must-win game for Afghanistan, opener Ibrahim Zadran brought out his best and scored his 6th ODI century in their ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against England in Lahore on Wednesday.

It's a historic landmark for the 23-year-old who is now the first Afghanistan batter to score a century in the Champions Trophy.

With this ton he also becomes the first Afghan player to score a century in the ICC ODI World Cup as well as the Champions Trophy.

He had struck a ton against Australia in the ICC World Cup in 2023.

Zadran has time and again shown his ability to be a dependable opener and it was no different on Wednesday.

While wickets fell all around him with fellow opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, as well as Sediqullah Atal and Rahmat Shah all back in the hut inside the first ten overs, Gurbaz kept his cool.

He then stitched up a 103-run stand with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (40) and revive the Afghan innings.

Scoring at a strike rate of 94.34, Zadran's ton came off 106 balls. His innings were laden witth those eye-pleasing cover-drives and some elegant shots on the on side.