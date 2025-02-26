HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kohli can break Tendulkar's 100 ton record: Jaffer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 26, 2025 22:04 IST

Virat Kohli can play another 3-4 more years and break all records, feels former India opener Wasim Jaffar

IMAGE: Virat Kohli can play another 3-4 more years and break all records, feels former India opener Wasim Jaffar. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India opener and Mumbai stalwart Wasim Jaffer believes Virat Kohli will continue to play for at least three to four more years and is well on track to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries.

Kohli, 36, currently has 82 international centuries across all formats, with his latest coming in India's commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

 

But before this, Kohli had struggled for runs at home.

"As a cricket fan you want to see Virat as much as you can. With the form he was in (against Pakistan), nobody wants to see him get out. When he makes runs everybody is happy, and I am sure everyone wants Virat to play for 3-4 more years and break all records," Jaffer said during the launch of India Corporate T20 Bash (ICBT20), a corporate cricket league, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Jaffer, is a member of the steering committee of the league.

"The century record is one that looks like Virat is going to break. When Sachin Tendulkar made 100 centuries it looked it will never be broken but the way Virat made runs since 2010 it looks he will break that impossible thing. If Virat breaks that Sachin Tendulkar will also be very happy," he added.

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs, who is the brand ambassador of the ICBT20, echoed Jaffer's views, staying that Kohli has a lot of cricket left in him.

"I think its long time because of his (Kohli's) fitness and his hunger, he can go for at least another 4 years. He is in the same boat like AB de Villiers, AB might have retired a bit too early but there were never issues with their fitness and hunger. Virat's hunger for runs in unbelievable," Gibbs said.

"The way he copes pressure specially while chasing in ODI cricket is phenomenal."

The ICBT20 will feature six teams -- Bengaluru Avengers, Delhi Kings, Gurugram Spartans, Gujarat Diamonds, Hyderabad Royals and Mumbai Champions in the inagural season to be held here in May.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
