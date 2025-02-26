HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Zadran wallops Eng bowlers, takes Afg past 300

February 26, 2025 18:49 IST

IMAGES from the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between Afghanistan and England at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran celebrates after reaching 150 runs

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran celebrates after reaching 150 runs. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran slammed 177 runs, his highest one-day total, and shared a 103-run partnership with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi as they scored a massive 325 for 7 against a listless England in their Champions Trophy match in Lahore on Wednesday.

 

Zadran scored 177 off 146 deliveries, while Shahidi struck 40 off 67 balls after Afghanistan were left struggling at 37 for 3 in the ninth over.

Mohammad Nabi hot a quickfire 40 off 24 balls while putting on a 111-run stand with Ibrahim Zadran 

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi hot a quickfire 40 off 24 balls while putting on a 111-run stand with Ibrahim Zadran. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Zadran also shared a 72-run stand for the fifth wicket with Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 31 balls) and a 111-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Nabi (40 off 24 balls) while building the strong total.

England pacer Jofra Archer

IMAGE: England pacer Jofra Archer finished with figures of 3 for 64. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England pacer Jofra Archer accounted for the top-order, returning figures of 3/64 in his 10 overs.

Ibrahim Zadran bats 

IMAGE: Ibrahim Zadran bats. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Earlier, Shahidi opted to bat first.

England made just one change, bringing Jamie Overton in place of injured Brydon Carse, while Afghanistan remained unchanged.

