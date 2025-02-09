HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rohit's Sixes Light Up Cuttack!

Rohit's Sixes Light Up Cuttack!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 09, 2025 19:45 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma broke the record early, flicking Gus Atkinson over midwicket for a six. Photograph: BCCI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his cap, becoming the second-highest six-hitter in One-day International (ODI) history.

During the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Rohit surpassed West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who previously held the second spot with 331 sixes.

Rohit's record-breaking moment came early in the Indian innings when he dispatched a Gus Atkinson delivery over midwicket for a signature flick shot six.

 

He continued his onslaught, adding two more maximums to his tally, taking him to 334 career ODI sixes. While he now sits comfortably in second place, he still trails Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who leads the pack with 371 sixes.

Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper showed glimpses of his explosive form, smashing a quickfire 29 runs off just 18 balls before a brief interruption due to a floodlight issue. He went on to reach his 58th ODI half-century, a 30-ball affair, further demonstrating his aggressive intent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Root, Duckett's fifties power England to 304
PIX: Root, Duckett's fifties power England to 304
Rohit Sharma's Temper Flares
Rohit Sharma's Temper Flares
Scapegoat? Fans blast Rohit for Jaiswal Axe
Scapegoat? Fans blast Rohit for Jaiswal Axe
Champions Trophy BIGGER than World Cup: Bavuma
Champions Trophy BIGGER than World Cup: Bavuma
Ashwin picks his favourites for Champions Trophy 2025
Ashwin picks his favourites for Champions Trophy 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Destress Your Daily Life

webstory image 2

Corn, Corn & More Corn For You: 9 Delish Recipes

webstory image 3

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

VIDEOS

Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma arrive at Siddharth Chopra's after wedding bash0:23

Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma arrive at Siddharth Chopra's...

'Entire Sikh community voted for BJP this time'1:51

'Entire Sikh community voted for BJP this time'

Gauahar Khan seen in no-makeup look at the airport0:57

Gauahar Khan seen in no-makeup look at the airport

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD