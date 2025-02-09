Rohit's Sixes Light Up Cuttack!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma broke the record early, flicking Gus Atkinson over midwicket for a six. Photograph: BCCI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his cap, becoming the second-highest six-hitter in One-day International (ODI) history.

During the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Rohit surpassed West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who previously held the second spot with 331 sixes.

Rohit's record-breaking moment came early in the Indian innings when he dispatched a Gus Atkinson delivery over midwicket for a signature flick shot six.

He continued his onslaught, adding two more maximums to his tally, taking him to 334 career ODI sixes. While he now sits comfortably in second place, he still trails Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who leads the pack with 371 sixes.

The Indian skipper showed glimpses of his explosive form, smashing a quickfire 29 runs off just 18 balls before a brief interruption due to a floodlight issue. He went on to reach his 58th ODI half-century, a 30-ball affair, further demonstrating his aggressive intent.