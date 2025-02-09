Rohit Sharma's Temper Flares

KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Harshit Rana Face Rohit Sharma's Wrath

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma had a tense day on the field during the second ODI against England. Photograph: BCCI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma endured a frustrating day on the field during the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday, with two separate incidents highlighting his visible displeasure with his team-mates.

His reactions, caught on camera, painted a picture of a skipper struggling to contain his emotions as crucial moments slipped away.

The first incident centered around missed review opportunities. England's Joe Root found himself in a precarious position, trapped in front of the wickets by Axar Patel. While Axar appealed, umpire Chris Brown remained unmoved.

Rohit, sensing an opportunity, looked towards wicket-keeper KL Rahul for a review. Rahul, however, seemed hesitant, and the review wasn't taken. Replays immediately flashed on the giant screen, revealing three reds – the decision would have been overturned, and Root would have been out.

Rohit's frustration boiled over. Cameras captured him fuming at Rahul, clearly unhappy with the missed chance. Even Rahul appeared to recognise the magnitude of the error, placing his hands on his head in dismay.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, commentating at the time, noted Rohit's reaction, observing him ‘shaking his head’ in disbelief. The missed wicket proved costly, as Root went on to add valuable runs to his total.

Later in the match, Rohit's anger was once again on display, this time directed at young bowler Harshit Rana.

Rana had been bowling impressively to Jos Buttler, but a moment of indiscretion triggered Rohit's ire. Buttler defended a delivery to Rana's left and ventured slightly out of his crease.

Rana, in his follow-through, attempted a run-out, but his throw was wild and inaccurate, sailing past the stumps and rolling to the boundary for an overthrow four. The unnecessary overthrow, which turned a potential maiden over into a costly one, clearly infuriated Rohit.

He was caught on camera, his expression a mixture of anger and disbelief, telling Rana, "Where is your head?" (Dimaag kidhar hai tera?).