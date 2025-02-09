Scapegoat? Fans blast Rohit for Jaiswal Axe

IMAGE: The decision to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal for the second ODI against England has ignited a firestorm of criticism aimed at captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma faced a barrage of criticism on social media after Yashasvi Jaiswal was surprisingly dropped for the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday.

Jaiswal, who debuted in the first match, was replaced by Virat Kohli, leading fans to accuse Rohit of making him a "scapegoat."

Many pointed to Rohit's own recent struggles with form, recalling his low scores in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and Ranji Trophy, as well as his early dismissal in the first ODI.

The decision to drop Jaiswal, while bringing back Kohli, sparked outrage among fans who felt the young player deserved a longer run.