HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Scapegoat? Fans blast Rohit for Jaiswal Axe

Scapegoat? Fans blast Rohit for Jaiswal Axe

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 09, 2025 16:42 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: The decision to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal for the second ODI against England has ignited a firestorm of criticism aimed at captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma faced a barrage of criticism on social media after Yashasvi Jaiswal was surprisingly dropped for the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday.

Jaiswal, who debuted in the first match, was replaced by Virat Kohli, leading fans to accuse Rohit of making him a "scapegoat."

 

Many pointed to Rohit's own recent struggles with form, recalling his low scores in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and Ranji Trophy, as well as his early dismissal in the first ODI.

The decision to drop Jaiswal, while bringing back Kohli, sparked outrage among fans who felt the young player deserved a longer run.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chakravarthy second oldest ODI debutant for India
Chakravarthy second oldest ODI debutant for India
Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore ODI
Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore ODI
Karun Nair draws selectors' attention, again!
Karun Nair draws selectors' attention, again!
'Mystery Spinner Meets Master Blaster'
'Mystery Spinner Meets Master Blaster'
'Sharma Kyu Raha Hai?'
'Sharma Kyu Raha Hai?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Destress Your Daily Life

webstory image 2

Corn, Corn & More Corn For You: 9 Delish Recipes

webstory image 3

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

VIDEOS

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's brother's wedding0:43

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's...

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his politics'0:52

'Arvind Kejriwal himself performed the last rites of his...

Pankaj Tripathi, family visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj0:56

Pankaj Tripathi, family visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD