Champions Trophy BIGGER than World Cup: Bavuma

South African captain Temba Bavuma on Sunday termed the ICC Champions Trophy a bigger challenge than the 50-over World Cup because lesser number of matches make it tough for teams to make a comeback.

Photograph: Can Proteas conquer Champions Trophy's format? Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

The marquee event is scheduled to start across Pakistan and Dubai from February 19, and South Africa will open their campaign against Afghanistan at Karachi on February 21.

"In the World Cup, you have time to take stock and step up. But in the Champions Trophy you can't do that but we are hopeful of going one step further in the tournament," Bavuma told a media conference in Lahore.

"Obviously, we have our sights on where we want to be in the Champions Trophy this time but the format makes it more challenging for teams when you look at the 50-over World Cup," he added.

South Africa, the losing finalists of the T20 World Cup 2024, and the finalists of the upcoming World Test Championship, will face off New Zealand on Monday with a depleted squad, and at least five-six players are expected to debut.

Many of the players named in the squad for the Champions Trophy and tri-series are yet to join the side because they were part of the just-concluded SA20.

Bavuma said it will be a challenge for the new players and team to play in foreign conditions but he noted that they play a lot of cricket in different conditions.

"It is a lovely opportunity for a couple of guys who have been doing well in domestic cricket and in T20 leagues to make a statement on what value they can add to the team," he said.

The tri-series will give us a chance to acclimatise to playing in Pakistan and get knowledge to share it with a wider group and it is also an opportunity for young players to keep on playing in future, he said.

Bavuma hoped that spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi would play an important role in the Champions Trophy.

Maharaj and Shamsi will give us a lot of help as we are presently tight for spin resources for the tri-series, he added.

Bavuma also said it was unfortunate that pacer Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the tournament, but said South Africa have good resources like Corbin Bosch.

"We have bowlers who can bowl at high pace with the new ball and also get some shape," he signed off.