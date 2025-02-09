HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Root, Duckett's fifties power England to 304

PIX: Root, Duckett's fifties power England to 304

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 09, 2025 17:31 IST

x

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England at the Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, on Sunday.

SCORECARD

Veteran batter Joe Root and opener Ben Duckett scored fifties to lead England to a competitive 304 all out against India in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.

IMAGE: Joe Root plays a pull shot. Photograph: BCCI

India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after their victory in Nagpur.

Root (69, 72b, 6x4) got some good support from Duckett (65, 56b, 10x4) and skipper Jos Buttler (34, 35b, 2x4), with whom he had a 51-run stand for the fourth wicket.

 

IMAGE: Ben Duckett celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Liam Livingstone made a 32-ball 41 to give England innings some late impetus.

For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/35) was the most successful bowler.

Brief Scores:

England: 304 all out in 49.5 overs (Ben Duckett 65, Joe Root 69, Liam Livingstone 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/35).

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Ben Duckett. Photograph: BCCI
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit, Kohli have much to prove in second England ODI
Rohit, Kohli have much to prove in second England ODI
Can Kohli, Rohit rediscover form in England ODIs?
Can Kohli, Rohit rediscover form in England ODIs?
Who Will Kohli Replace In Cuttack ODI?
Who Will Kohli Replace In Cuttack ODI?
PHOTOS: Gill stars as India ease past England
PHOTOS: Gill stars as India ease past England
Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI
Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Destress Your Daily Life

webstory image 2

Corn, Corn & More Corn For You: 9 Delish Recipes

webstory image 3

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

VIDEOS

'Shameless display': Swati Maliwal slams Atishi for dancing after Kalkaji win1:16

'Shameless display': Swati Maliwal slams Atishi for...

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in Gaza2:51

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in...

Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma arrive at Siddharth Chopra's after wedding bash0:23

Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma arrive at Siddharth Chopra's...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD