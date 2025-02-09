PIX: Root, Duckett's fifties power England to 304

Images from the first One-Day International between India and England at the Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, on Sunday.

Veteran batter Joe Root and opener Ben Duckett scored fifties to lead England to a competitive 304 all out against India in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.

IMAGE: Joe Root plays a pull shot. Photograph: BCCI

India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after their victory in Nagpur.

Root (69, 72b, 6x4) got some good support from Duckett (65, 56b, 10x4) and skipper Jos Buttler (34, 35b, 2x4), with whom he had a 51-run stand for the fourth wicket.

IMAGE: Ben Duckett celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Liam Livingstone made a 32-ball 41 to give England innings some late impetus.

For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/35) was the most successful bowler.

Brief Scores:

England: 304 all out in 49.5 overs (Ben Duckett 65, Joe Root 69, Liam Livingstone 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/35).