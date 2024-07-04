News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhonis Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Dhonis Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 04, 2024 16:49 IST
IMAGE: Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni cut a Black Forest cake to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 4. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Subodh Singh Kushwaha/Instagram
 

Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni cut a Black Forest cake to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 4.

'Anniversary Celebration @mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r', Subodh Singh Kushwaha, a coach at the Kushmahi Cricket Academy in Ranchi, captioned the video he posted on Instagram.

 

It was a low-key celebration for the Dhonis as the couple cut the cake and fed each other as one of their dogs eyed the slice of cake. Daughter Ziva was missing -- is she back at boarding school?

Sakshi and Mahi wed at a farmhouse in Dehradun on July 4, 2010. They had been school friends at DAV, Shamily in Ranchi.

'Starting our 15th year!' Sakshi said on Instagram.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
