Wankhede's Deafening Roar For Hardik

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

The Wankhede stadium witnessed a heartwarming turnaround for Hardik Pandya.

Just months ago, the Mumbai Indians captain faced jeers from his home crowd during IPL 2024.

On Thursday, the same stadium erupted in cheers as Hardik was hailed a hero for his crucial role in India's T20 World Cup victory.

The defining point came during Rohit Sharma's victory speech at the Wankhede. 'Hardik was bowling the last crucial over for us. Hats off to him for that last. You know how many over you need to defend, there is always so much pressure to bowl that over, hats off to him.

Rohit's words were followed by a deafening Wankhede roar to salute Hardik for his World Cup final heroics.

Hardik acknowledged the Wankhede crowd and expressed gratitude during the felicitation ceremony. He acknowledged the appreciation with gratitude, a stark contrast to the harsh reception he received during IPL 2024.