'Rohit will be 41...' Uthappa backs change of guard

IMAGE: Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy India have won two ICC titles. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has backed the BCCI's decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the ODI captain for India's upcoming tour to Australia, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Uthappa pointed out that age is not on Rohit's side as he will be nearing 41 by the time the 2027 ODI World Cup arrives and his participation will depend on his fitness and form.

Recently, the BCCI announced the ODI and T20I squads for the bilateral series against Australia, which commences on October 19. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and five T20Is Down Under.

Rohit and Virat Kohli, who are active only in ODIs now, will be back in action for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 final on March 9.

Rohit has been one of India's finest captains in the white-ball formats, guiding the team to two ICC titles and a runner-up finish at home in the 2023 World Cup at home while cementing his place as all-time great.

The Mumbaikar has won 42 out of the 56 ODI matches that he captained with a winning percentage of 76, and unsurprisingly, his removal as ODI captain came as a shock to many.

"He's gonna be, in all honesty, 41

when that World Cup comes around. So, you got to keep that in consideration as well. And for all intents and purposes, I think it's done with taking the decision when the stakes are low rather than when the stakes are high, you don't want another situation like what happened in Australia," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that he had personally informed Rohit about the change of guard and that the team management wanted to give Gill enough time to settle into the role before the showpiece event.

Uthappa hoped Rohit and Virat would stay fit and continue to deliver during the Australia tour.

"To happen to Rohit Sharma, he's too good a player for something to happen to him like that again. So, maybe to avoid all those stuffs. Maybe, I don't know... You don't want an uncomfortable situation like that, and if he keeps himself fit, then no questions there. You know Rohit and Virat will be a part of that side," Uthappa said.

Uthappa believes Rohit's form won't dip drastically, but his reflexes might be affected due to limited cricket and noted that he will mainly play in the IPL apart from featuring in some domestic matches.

"I don't see his form dipping, but it's just about reflexes and how those things work because right now, he is not playing a lot of cricket. The only cricket he'll be playing is perhaps the IPL and ODIs, and maybe some domestic games if they do come by," he added.