Gill to replace Rohit as India's ODI captain?

Gill to replace Rohit as India's ODI captain?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
October 04, 2025 13:18 IST

Shubman Gill with Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is set to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain for the three-match series in Australia later this month. Photograph: BCCI

After his phenomenal performance with the bat in the Test series in England, Shubman Gill is set to be rewarded with the captaincy of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Gill, 26, is likely to be appointed as India's captain for the three-match ODI series in Australia later this month, while ncumbent Rohit Sharma is also set to be part of the team along with former India captain Virat Kohli, said a report in The Indian Express

on Saturday.

The selectors are set to announce the Indian team for the three-match ODI series in Australia, starting on October 19.

'Gill’s appointment is likely after the selectors spoke to the Test skipper informing him that, keeping the big picture in mind, they wanted him to captain the side for the ICC World Cup in 2027 to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia,' the report added.

Rohit had led India to the ICC Champions Trophy title earlier this year and the T20 World Cup title last year. Under him, India finished runners up in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
