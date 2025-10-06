Women's WC: Brits, Mlaba fashion SA's big win over NZ

IMAGE: Tazmin Brits celebrates after hitting her maiden WODI World Cup century against New Zealand, in Indore, on Monday. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

Opener Tazmin Brits struck a sparkling century, her fourth in the last five matches, to complement Nonkululeko Mlaba's four-wicket burst as South Africa outclassed reigning T20I champions New Zealand by six wickets in the Women's ODI World Cup, in Indore, on Monday.

Having been shot out for a mere 69 in their tournament opener against England, South Africa produced a clinical all-round performance, with their bowling and fielding unit setting it up before the top order completed the 232-run chase in 40.5 overs.

South Africa's bowlers, led by the left-arm spinner Mlaba (4-40), produced a disciplined performance to bowl out New Zealand for 231 in 47.5 overs after the White Ferns opted to bat.

Mlaba, who also effected a run-out, was the clear game-changer, triggering a middle-order collapse with the crucial wickets of skipper Sophie Devine (85 off 98 balls, 9x4) and Brooke Halliday (45) to ensure that the Kiwis were restricted below 250.

Brits then batted with authority and nonchalance to compile a fluent 101 off 89 balls studded with 15 fours and one six, her seventh ODI century and first in a World Cup.

The experienced Sune Luus anchored the chase with a composed 81 not out from 114 balls (9x4, 1x6), taking South Africa over the line with 55 balls to spare.

This emphatic result gave South Africa a timely lift ahead of their high-profile clash against hosts and title favourites India at Visakhapatnam on October 9.

From being at the bottom of the standings with the worst NRR of -3.773, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side jumped to fifth position with NRR -1.424.

The 2000 World Cup champions New Zealand, who had lost to Australia by 89 runs earlier in the tournament, now sit at the bottom of the standings and they will next face Bangladesh in Guwahati on October 10.

Brits and Luus added a record 159-run stand for the third wicket off 170 balls -- South Africa's highest partnership for any wicket in Women's World Cup history -- to script a remarkable turnaround after being bowled out for their second-lowest

total in the tournament in the previous game.

Brits, who has been in prolific form, almost offered a caught-and-bowl chance on 99 before calmly nudging a single off Halliday to bring up her milestone.

She celebrated the moment by miming a bow-and-arrow shot towards her jubilant teammates in the dugout.

The right-hander was in full flow from the outset, reaching her third ODI fifty in just 44 balls, her fastest in the format.

She drove and cut with precision, taking on the new-ball pair of Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr with back-to-back boundaries, before punishing Amelia Kerr for 19 runs in two overs with crisp strokes through the off-side.

Luus, playing the perfect foil, rotated the strike smartly and broke free with a delightful inside-out six over long-on off Amelia Kerr, showcasing her trademark balance and timing.

Their understanding between the wickets and controlled aggression left New Zealand searching for answers as South Africa raced to 129-1 inside 22 overs.

Earlier, making her 300th international appearance, the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Devine once again led from the front, crafting a composed 85 runs off 98 deliveries under pressure even as wickets tumbled around her.

She raised her 17th ODI fifty off 65 balls and struck nine fours, appearing to bat on a different surface altogether at a venue that had produced 326 runs in the previous game.

However, Mlaba's late burst and sharp South African fielding turned the innings on its head.

Reintroduced in the 39th over, Mlaba's second spell of 5-0-18-4 proved decisive as she triggered a collapse that saw New Zealand lose their last five wickets for just 36 runs.

Mlaba first removed the dangerous Brooke Halliday (45 off 37 balls, 6x4), who had injected momentum into the innings with positive strokeplay in an 86-run stand with Devine.

She then dismissed Devine, denying the Kiwi captain back-to-back World Cup hundreds after her 112 against Australia five days ago.

Earlier, the day began disastrously for New Zealand when veteran Suzie Bates, playing her 350th international match, was dismissed for a golden duck off the very first ball.