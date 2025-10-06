HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Anvay Dravid to lead K'taka in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Anvay Dravid to lead K'taka in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 06, 2025 20:13 IST

x

Anvay

IMAGE: Anvay Dravid has already captained Karnataka's U-14 and U-16 squads. Photograph: Kind courtesy Six Cricket Community/Instagram

Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, will lead Karnataka in this season's Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scheduled to be held in Dehradun from October 9 to 17.

The 16-year-old Anvay has been the top-scorer for the state in the last edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, India international Karun Nair will turn out for Karnataka after a hiatus of two seasons as he has been named in the state squad for the opening Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, beginning in Rajkot from October 15.

 

Karun rejoined the state side ahead of this season from Vidarbha, where he played a major hand in the team's victorious Ranji Trophy campaign last season.

The middle-order batter was earlier named among the probables.

Mayank Agarwal will continue to lead Karnataka who have named some new faces such as Kruthika Krishna, Shikhar Shetty, and Mohsin Khan.

Karnataka squads:

Ranji Trophy: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Karun Nair, R Smaran, K L Shrijith (Wicketkeeper), Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Abhilash Shetty, M Venkatesh, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Kruthik Krishna (Wicketkeeper), K V Aneesh, Mohsin Khan, Shikhar Shetty.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Anvay Dravid (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Nitish Arya, Adarsh D Urs, S Manikanth (Vice-captain), Praneeth Shetty, Vasav Venkatesh, Akshath Prabhakar, C Vaibhav, Kuldeep Singh Purohit, Rathan B R, Vaibhav Sharma, K A Tejas, Atharv Malviya, Sunny Kanchi, Rehan Mohammed (Wicketkeeper).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah
Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah
Rohit Sharma Deserved To Be Treated Better!
Rohit Sharma Deserved To Be Treated Better!
Sanju Samson named EPL's brand ambassador in India
Sanju Samson named EPL's brand ambassador in India
Pak batter slams bat in frustration, gets penalised!
Pak batter slams bat in frustration, gets penalised!
Will Karthik, Ashwin play in Lanka Premier League?
Will Karthik, Ashwin play in Lanka Premier League?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vinod Khanna's 10 Best Films

webstory image 2

Manisha's Mangalore Goli Baje Recipe

webstory image 3

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

VIDEOS

Razdan Top in Kashmir receives first Snowfall0:59

Razdan Top in Kashmir receives first Snowfall

Fresh Snow Turns Gulmarg Into a Winter Wonderland0:44

Fresh Snow Turns Gulmarg Into a Winter Wonderland

Watch: Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp like an angel 1:04

Watch: Urvashi Rautela walks the ramp like an angel

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO