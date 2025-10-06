Anvay Dravid to lead K'taka in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

IMAGE: Anvay Dravid has already captained Karnataka's U-14 and U-16 squads. Photograph: Kind courtesy Six Cricket Community/Instagram

Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, will lead Karnataka in this season's Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scheduled to be held in Dehradun from October 9 to 17.

The 16-year-old Anvay has been the top-scorer for the state in the last edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, India international Karun Nair will turn out for Karnataka after a hiatus of two seasons as he has been named in the state squad for the opening Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, beginning in Rajkot from October 15.

Karun rejoined the state side ahead of this season from Vidarbha, where he played a major hand in the team's victorious Ranji Trophy campaign last season.

The middle-order batter was earlier named among the probables.

Mayank Agarwal will continue to lead Karnataka who have named some new faces such as Kruthika Krishna, Shikhar Shetty, and Mohsin Khan.

Karnataka squads:

Ranji Trophy: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Karun Nair, R Smaran, K L Shrijith (Wicketkeeper), Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Abhilash Shetty, M Venkatesh, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Kruthik Krishna (Wicketkeeper), K V Aneesh, Mohsin Khan, Shikhar Shetty.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Anvay Dravid (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Nitish Arya, Adarsh D Urs, S Manikanth (Vice-captain), Praneeth Shetty, Vasav Venkatesh, Akshath Prabhakar, C Vaibhav, Kuldeep Singh Purohit, Rathan B R, Vaibhav Sharma, K A Tejas, Atharv Malviya, Sunny Kanchi, Rehan Mohammed (Wicketkeeper).