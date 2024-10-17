News
Rohit shares update on Rishabh Pant's injury

Rohit shares update on Rishabh Pant's injury

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 17, 2024 19:43 IST
Swelling on Rishabh Pant's knee, but hope to see him back tomorrow: Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hobbled off the field and was substituted by Dhruv Jurel. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that Rishabh Pant has swelling on his operated knee after taking a hit, but hoped the wicketkeeper batter can return to the field on the third of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Friday.

 

Rishabh Pant

Pant could not collect a sharply spun ball from Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled from over the wicket, as it slammed on to his knee on the 37th over of the New Zealand's first innings.

He limped out of the field soon, and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel.

That the ball crashed on to the knee cap of his left leg, on which multiple surgeries were performed after that horrific car accident in late 2022, made it look all the more grave.

"Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg which he has done a surgery. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it and the muscles are quite tender at this point of time," Rohit told in the post-day press meet.

Rishabh Pant

But Rohit allayed any major concerns surrounding the fitness of Pant, and said the 27-year-old returned to the dressing room as a "precautionary measure."

"It is a precautionary measure. We do not want to take a risk. Rishabh does not want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg," he said.

"So, that was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," added Rohit.

Earlier, Pant, who made 20, was the top-scorer in India's abysmal innings of 46. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
