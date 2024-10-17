News
Home  » Cricket » How India's Batters Crumbled...

How India's Batters Crumbled...

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: October 17, 2024 17:56 IST
Rohit Sharma is bowled by Tim Southee

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bowled by Tim Southee. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team hit a new low in Test cricket when they were dismissed for 46 by New Zealand in overcast conditions at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

This was India's third lowest total in Tests, after 36 against Australia in 2020 and 42 against England in 1974.

In another unwanted record, this is the first time that India lost four of its top seven batters for a duck out in a home Test.

Virat Kohli (0 off 9), K L Rahul (0 off 6), Sarfaraz Khan (0 off 3) and Ravindra Jadeja (0 off 6) rushed to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

Overall, India had five ducks in the list of batters after Ravichandran Ashwin was sent back for a golden duck on the first ball of the second session.

After India had won the toss and inexplicably opted to bat, New Zealand's bowlers made merry in friendly conditions.

The first batter to fall was Captain Rohit Sharma.

After hanging about for a bit, he attempted an expansive drive only to have Tim Southee rattle his stumps for 2.

Will O'Rourke celebrates the wicket Virat Kohli, who was caught by Glenn Phillips

IMAGE: Will O'Rourke celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Next to go was Virat Kohli, who came in to bat at No 3 after Shubman Gill was ruled out with a stiff neck. He was caught at leg gully by a diving Glenn Phillips after Will O'Rourke got one to move back in towards the batter's ribcage.

A screegrab of Devon Conway taking a superb catch to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: A screengrab of Devon Conway taking a superb catch to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Cinema/X

Sarfaraz Khan, who made the Playing XI due to Gill's absence, lasted just three balls.

Sarfaraz attempted to go over the infield, but Devon Conway plucked a catch out of thin air at mid off, leaving the hosts teetering at 10 for 3.

New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal off the bowling of William O'Rourke.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket off William O'Rourke's bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal faced some tough moments in the middle and survived till the rain break.

He fell soon after resumption of play, falling to O'Rourke as Ajaz Patel took a stunning catch at point off a rasping cut shot by the batter.

William O'Rourke celebrates the wicket of K L Rahul

IMAGE:K L Rahul was out for a duck. Photograph: BCCI

Coming in to bat No 6, K L Rahul made his way back to the pavillion after just 6 balls as he played down the leg side only to be caught behind off O'Rourke.

Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja.

IMAGE: Matt Henry celebrates Ravindra Jadeja's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja was the 6th wicket and the fourth batter to fall for a duck, giving Henry his second wicket of the day.

Matt Henry celebrates the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin.

IMAGE: Matt Henry is delighted with Ravichandran Ashwin's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

India's woes were further compounded post lunch when Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored a century in the series against Bangladesh, was removed for a golden duck by Henry.

Matt Henry celebrates with team-mates after getting the wicket of Rishabh Pant.

IMAGE: Matt Henry celebrates Rishabh Pant's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant's resistance (20 off 49) was ended by Henry.

Jasprit Bumrah walks back after his dismissal.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah walks back after his dismissal. Photograph: X

Jasprit Bumrah was caught by Henry off O'Rourke.

New Zealand players celebrates the wicket of Kuldeep Yadav 

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrates Kuldeep Yadav's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav was the final wicket, Henry's fifth victim and the 100th of his Test career when he was caught at gully.

REDIFF CRICKET
