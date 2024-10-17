News
PHOTOS: NZ pacers rip through India before rain halts play

Last updated on: October 17, 2024 10:55 IST
IMAGES from Day 2 of the 1st Test played between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrates the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan. Photograph: BCCI

India were struggling at 13 for 3 when rain stopped play on day two of their opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

 

India lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma (2), Virat Kohli (0) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) early in the morning.

Will O'Rourke celebrates the wicket Virat Kohli, who was caught by Glenn Phillips.

IMAGE: Will O'Rourke celebrates the wicket Virat Kohli, who was caught by Glenn Phillips. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) and Rishabh Pant (3) were at the crease as Indian batters struggled against persistent questions asked by New Zealand seamers, for whom Tim Southee, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke claimed one wicket each.

New Zealand's players celebrates after Tim Southee dismissed Rohit Sharma. 

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrates after Tim Southee dismissed Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

India made two changes to their team, bringing in Sarfaraz Khan for injured batsman Shubman Gill and spinner Kuldeep Yadav for pace bowler Akash Deep.

"The pitch has been under the covers for a couple of days and we do understand it will be sticky to start with," India skipper Rohit Sharma said.

"Keeping that in mind, we wanted to put runs on the board. It's a tricky one because you lose the entire day and have four days to play. A lot can happen over the four days as well and you want to get the result as much as possible."

 

New Zealand, under new permanent captain Tom Latham, are looking to win their first match against India since 1988. The tourists are without batting anchor Kane Williamson for the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

They face a daunting task against India, who have won 18 consecutive series on home soil since a 2-1 defeat by England in 2012.

The Black Caps went with three seam bowlers in Tim Southee, William O'Rourke and Matt Henry, who made the most of early overcast conditions.

 

