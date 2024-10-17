News
Home  » Cricket » Bengaluru Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame

Bengaluru Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame

Source: PTI
October 17, 2024 19:08 IST
I am hurting to see this score of 46 all out: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma takes responsibility for India's batting collapse. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted he was 'hurting' after his team crashed to its lowest-ever total of 46 at home on the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday.

 

After Rohit opted to bat in overcast conditions, India's innings folded in just 31.2 overs with five home batters not even managing to open their accounts.

"I am hurting to see this score of 46 as a captain as it was my call to bat first. But one or two bad calls in a year is quite alright," Rohit said at the day-end press conference.

This 46 all-out was the first instance in which the team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home.

The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home came nearly 37 years ago, against the West Indies in November, 1987 at Delhi. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
