Kohli Tweets: Manjrekar Get Trolled Again

IMAGE: Will O'Rourke celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Sanjay Manjrekar has made it a habit to get into the bad books of Indian cricket fans with his candid opinions during commentary or on social media.

And on Thursday, he again invited the ire of fans with a tweet that cricket lovers deemed unnecessary.

'Hats off to Virat Kohli! Coming out to bat at no 3 bcoz the team needed it. Ganguly, Tendulkar were very keen to open in white ball cricket, but never wanted to go up the order in Tests. That's a true champion right there for you! Virat. #INDvNZ,' Manjrekar posted on X on Thursday morning when the talismanic batter came out to bat on Day 2 of the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Manjrekar's tweet saw strong reactions.

'So the tweet was to basically to belittle Ganguly and Tendulkar. Holding grudges since three decades is not a good sign Sanjay, behave!' wrote one Parag Mandpe.

'Ganguly started as an opener in Tests, played number 3 as well,' another fan wrote in reply to Manjrekar's tweet.

'Tendulkar and Ganguly played iconic roles for India and are true legends, but they weren't relevant to this conversation. You bringing them up unnecessarily. Let's stay focused on the current match!' wrote another.

'Why the needless dig at Ganguly and Tendulkar who served Indian cricket for decades! You don't help yourself, do you?'

'Kohli's 9-ball duck? Must be that classic Sanjay Manjrekar commentary curse at work again!' tweeted another.

Undeterred at being dissed, Manjrekar followed it up with another tweet analysing Kohli's dismissal.

'Have said this before will say it again. Virat has compounded his problems by wanting to be on the front foot to every ball. No matter the length. Today's dismissal ball could have been comfortably tackled off the back foot,' he tweeted.

'Virat's approach of preferring the front foot, regardless of the length, has been a bit problematic. It makes him vulnerable to deliveries that ideally require a back-foot response. Today's dismissal indeed showcased this,' one X user replied.

'Abhi to aap gungaan kar rahe they uski no 3 mein aane ke liye??? (Weren't you just singing his praises for coming in at No 3???)' one replied to Manjrekar.

'@sanjaymanjrekar is a mastermind......He wanted to put out a tweet pointing Virat's issues in and therefore he first tweeted about Virat coming to bat at 3 and praising him to negate the incoming trolling.....He set it up so well,' wrote another.