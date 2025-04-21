Rohit trails Kohli as he attains new landmark in IPL

India skipper and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma touched a new milestone on Sunday during their match against Chennai Super Kings.

The veteran batter surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the second-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium during his knock of 76* in 45 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes.

He has now has 6,786 runs in his kitty.

He has outdone Shikhar, who had made 6,769 runs in 222 IPL matches at an average of 35.25, the strike rate of over 127, with two centuries and 51 fifties and best score of 106*.

The all-time run-getter in IPL history is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli, who has made 8,326 runs at an average of 39.27 and a strike rate of 132.26, with eight centuries and 59 fifties. His best score is 113*.

This season, Rohit has scored 158 runs in seven innings at an average of 26.33, with a strike rate of 154.90, with a fifty to his name.

In 264 IPL matches and 259 innings, Rohit, who has represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in his career, has scored 6,786 runs at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 131.61. He has scored two centuries and 44 fifties.

His best score is 109*.