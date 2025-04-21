Ruthless Rohit & Surya Kayo CSK

Mumbai Indians cantered to a nine wicket win with 26 balls to spare to pile on the misery of Chennai Super Kings, who slumped to their sixth defeat in eight outings in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Expected to be another thrilling chapter of the IPL's fiercest rivalry, the face-off between the five-time champions turned out to be a lame affair as MI demolished CSK with a sumptuous showcase of cricketing prowess in front of an ecstatic faithful at their fortress.

Set an ordinary target of 177, Rohit Sharma (76 not out off 45 balls) and Surya Kumar Yadav (68 not out off 30 balls) steered the hosts home in 16.4 overs for their third win on the trot.

Man for Big Occasions

Before the unbeaten 76 against CSK on Sunday, the maximum number of balls Rohit Sharma had faced this season was 16 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He had not batted beyond the Powerplay in any of the previous six innings in IPL 2025.

One of the few takeaways for CSK from the match was Shivam Dube's return to form. He scored a crucial 32-ball half-century, but departed soon after reaching the milestone. It was the southpaw's first 50-plus score in 14 IPL innings.

Also, the 15-ball 32 by debutant Ayush Mhatre, who came in as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, was also a positive sign for the Chennai side.

The lack of fire power in CSK's middle order was evident again and they should be grateful to Ravindra Jadeja (53 off 35 balls; 2 sixes and 4 boundaries) for propelling them to a decent score.

Rohit, who was in desperate need of runs, having scored 82 runs facing just 57 deliveries in the first six matches, was at his brutal best on Sunday, feasting on CSK's mediocre attack and stroking his way to a majestic 76 to rediscover his golden touch.

The scintillating knock, his first 30-plus score in IPL 2025, was laced with six maximums and four boundaries.

In the process, the Mumbaikar went past Shikhar Dhawan to become the second leading run-getter in the IPL history tallying 6,786 across 18 editions. Now only Virat Kohli (8,326 runs) stands ahead of him.

Most 50-plus While Chasing

Rohit Sharma now has the most 50-plus scores (10) while chasing at a single venue (Wankhede), overtaking Virat Kohli (9 in Bengaluru) and David Warner (9 in Hyderabad). Suryakumar Yadav is third on the list with 7 50-plus scores at Wankhede.

Against CSK, Rohit dominated the proceedings initially before Surya upped the ante. The duo remained aggressive as they sent the hapless CSK bowlers on a leather hunt.

As his partner Ryan Rickelton was cautious in his approach early in the innings, Rohit started off in typical fashion pulling a shortish delivery from Jamie Overton over backward square leg for a massive six in the second over.

Dealing only in boundaries, he was particularly heavy in his punishment to pacer Khaleel Ahmed, plundering 14 runs off his second over.

Surya, who came in with his side placed at 63/1 after 6.4 overs, carried on the momentum by taking the attack to the opposition.

Blowing Hot & Cold

Rohit's last four scores against CSK were 76* off 45 balls, 0 off 4 balls, 105* off 63 balls, and 0 off 3 balls.

Promoted to No 3, Surya instantly looked in superb touch, playing some attractive slog-sweeps and pulls to put MI firmly in the driver's seat.

The writing was on the wall for CSK when he smashed Jadeja, who conceded just 3 runs off his first over, for a four and a six in his second over.

By the time Rohit completed his fifty off just 33 balls in the 12th over, Mumbai was in a commanding position, needing just 65 of 48 balls with nine wickets in hand.

Surya completed his fifty off 26 balls by sweeping Noor Ahmad for a boundary before picking up a single through backward square leg in the 15th over.

It was a typical Surya knock, studded with ferocious slog sweeps and trademark swivel pulls, but what was refreshingly striking about his innings was how composed he looked from the beginning to end.

Surya, one of the cleanest strikers in the game, was in no mood to prolong the match unnecessarily as he carted two back-to-back sixes off Matheesha Pathirana to wrap up the chase.

For the record, the unbeaten 114 between Surya and Rohit was the highest partnership for MI in IPL 2025 for any wicket.

Photographs: BCCI