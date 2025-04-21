Krunal's Second Wind Makes RCB Dream

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya celebrates Prabhsimran Singh's wicket during the IPL 2025 match in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Photographs: BCCI

Having spent most of his IPL career playing second fiddle as a support spinner or an all-rounder, Krunal Pandya now seems to be thriving in a new avatar -- as the leader of the spin attack for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.



Many questioned RCB's wisdom to shell out Rs 5.75 crore (Rs 57.5 million) for Pandya at the auction instead of opting for a frontline specialist spinner. But so far, Krunal has silenced the doubters with a string of impactful performances with the ball.



RCB have had an oddly contrasting campaign this season, winning all five of their away matches but losing all three at home.



And at the heart of their success on the road has been Krunal's consistent performances with the ball. Much like RCB's own split in form, Krunal has gone wicketless in home games but has bagged 10 wickets in 18 overs across five away matches.



In fact, his strike rate of 14.4 this season is his best-ever in the IPL since making his debut in 2016. He is already on track to surpass his best-ever wickets tally of 12, which he had achieved in both the 2018 and 2019 editions.



'Krunal was a significant part of our targeted players in the auction. He is a smart and courageous cricketer and he has got leadership experience as well,' RCB Head Coach Andy Flower had said last month ahead of start of IPL 2025.



In RCB's win over Punjab Kings on Sunday, Krunal made an immediate impact when introduced in the Powerplay to bowl the fifth over. He struck with his second delivery, dismissing the in-form Priyansh Arya for 22, who perished trying to take on the spinner but only managed to find the fielder at mid-off.



In his next over, Krunal dealt another blow. removing Prabhsimran Singh, who mistimed a lofted shot and was caught at long-on for 33. With two wickets in the Powerplay, Krunal halted Punjab's early momentum.

If his bowling was top-notch, his fielding was just as decisive. He completed a sharp running catch at long-off to dismiss Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer, handing Romario Shepherd a crucial breakthrough as RCB kept chipping away with regular strikes in the middle overs.



This was far from a one-off. On his RCB debut last month, Krunal delivered a match-winning 3/29 against Kolkata Knight Riders. But his standout performance came a couple of weeks later when he picked up 4/45, including three wickets in the final over, to script a memorable win over Mumbai Indians, the team where he first made a name for himself.



Krunal has always lived somewhat in the shadow of his younger brother Hardik Pandya, who has enjoyed a more high-profile career. Yet, Krunal has carved his own niche over the years with quiet resilience.



He was signed up by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2016 auction for Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) joining his brother at the franchise, who had made an impactful debut a year earlier. He impressed in his first season with 237 runs at a strike rate of 191, often delivering impactful cameos down the order.

A year later, he was the toast of the town after a man of the match performance in the IPL 2017, as his 38-ball 47 helped Mumbai Indians edge Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in the final.

Recognising his value, MI retained him at the 2018 auction for a whopping Rs 8.80 crore (Rs 88 million). He went on to enjoy his best bowling seasons in 2018 and 2019, taking 12 wickets in each, while continuing to contribute with the bat. He was an integral part of MI's back-to-back IPL title wins in 2019 and 2020.



The mega-auction ahead of IPL 2022 meant that MI were unable to retain Krunal, who went back in the auction and was snapped up by the new entrants Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore (Rs 82.5 million).



He contributed with both bat and ball in his first two seasons at LSG, helping the team qualify for the play-offs but his form dipped last year and he was eventually released.



RCB came into the IPL 2025 auction with a clear plan and Krunal was one of their key targets. So far, their faith is being rewarded.



Leading from the front with the ball and showing his all-round value once again, he might just be the X-factor RCB have long been searching for in their quest for a maiden IPL title.