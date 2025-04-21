A Cricket Legend Turns 80

Has there existed another cricketer who has been hailed as a spinner, fielder, captain, umpire, selector, and above all, a consummate team man, asks K R Nayar.

IMAGE: Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan. Photograph: Kind courtesy International Cricket Council/X

Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan, who turns 80 on April 21, is one of the very first Indian cricketers I had the privilege of watching and reporting on, across the many roles he took on throughout his cricketing journey.

I've seen him play and captain domestic matches while at school, and then reported on the matches he'd umpired after his playing days.

He also served as a selector for the Indian team. To put it simply, his career was truly inspirational -- one worth emulating.

As a player, he pioneered the idea among youngsters that pursuing a career in cricket doesn't have to come at the cost of academics.

He found the time to earn an engineering degree, sending a powerful message to many parents: If a player has the will, there's always a way to balance academics and sport.

When you follow a cricketer for a long time, you get to witness many moments that reveal his greatness.

I am among the fortunate few journalists today who have seen him play Ranji Trophy matches. The manner in which he outwitted batsmen with his skill was a treat to watch.

His rhythmic approach to the crease, pushing back his hair before delivering that ball that often sneaked through the gap between bat and pad to rattle the stumps, still remains fresh in my mind.

I saw him not just as a brilliant bowler, but also as a sharp and strategic captain.

I am reminded of an instance narrated to me by the late Kerala opener O K Ramdas.

Though I was witness to this Kerala versus Tamil Nadu match, I was not aware of what actually transpired on the field that day.

Ramdas recalls: "I was thrashing Tamil Nadu's opening bowler B Kalyanasundaram, who was quite quick, for consecutive boundaries.

"Venkat, who was leading the side and stationed at his usual gully position, quickly walked up to Kalyanasundaram and asked him to check his bowling boots.

"That's when he realised that some of his shoe studs were missing. Venkat sent him back immediately to change them.

"Once the right boots were on, Kalyanasundaram returned to his unplayable self. Such was Venkat's eye for detail and his sharp observation."

Everyone who has played under Venkat describes him as a tough captain and a disciplinarian.

It's no surprise that he was chosen to lead India in the first two cricket World Cups in 1975 and 1979.

Those were the times when India was still learning how to play limited overs cricket, but Venkat's field placements during those matches earned widespread appreciation.

His discipline often made people uncomfortable. Kapil Dev once admitted that he used to hide from Venkat in the dining room because he felt Venkat was watching his eating habits too closely -- always urging him to focus on his fitness.

IMAGE: The incomparable S Venkataraghavan. Photograph: Kind courtesy International Cricket Council/Facebook

Perhaps it was this discipline that enabled Venkat to stay connected to the game at the international level for 29 years -- 18 years as a player and 11 as an umpire.

His playing career spanned from 1965 to 1983, and he officiated as an international umpire from 1993 to 2004.

I was fortunate to have once spent an evening with him after a Duleep Trophy match in Delhi, where he was umpiring.

The late journalist Rajan Bala introduced me to him as a Kerala state umpire turned journalist, which sparked a long and engaging conversation about the game and the evolving relationship between players and the media.

At times, the two of them slipped into Tamil -- which, fortunately, I could understand.

That evening reminded me of something Bala once wrote about Venkat's batting skills. He described Venkat as a "dentist with the bat" -- because dismissing him was as difficult as extracting a stubborn tooth.

Many recalled this witty remark whenever Venkat stood firm against hostile bowling attacks.

Over the years, I heard countless stories about Venkat and the spirit with which he handled setbacks.

For instance, when Erapalli Prasanna was preferred over him in India's playing eleven, Venkat accepted it gracefully and gave his best whenever he got a chance.

In the 1974 home series against the West Indies, when Tiger Pataudi was injured, Venkat captained the side in the second Test in Delhi.

But when Pataudi returned for the third Test, Venkat was dropped and named as the 12th man! Imagine -- a player considered worthy of captaincy in one match is reduced to carrying drinks in the next!

IMAGE: Venkataraghavan officiated as an international umpire from 1993 to 2004. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

No tribute to Venkat would be complete without mentioning his brilliance as a fielder.

From a conversation with the late Abid Ali -- who had coached the UAE team and was a fine fielder himself -- I learned more about Venkat's prowess in the field.

Ali told me he often aimed to induce uppish shots outside the off-stump because he knew that if the batter obliged, Venkat, positioned at gully, would be there to take the catch.

I wonder if there existed another cricketer who has been hailed as a spinner, fielder, captain, umpire, selector, and above all, a consummate team man.

