Kohli's Cheeky Celebration: Did It Leave Iyer Fuming?

Kohli's Cheeky Celebration: Did It Leave Iyer Fuming?

April 21, 2025 01:14 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli turned towards Shreyas Iyer and broke into a playful, animated celebration. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli was all smiles after powering RCB to victory — until his cheeky celebration toward Shreyas Iyer turned a fun moment into a frosty exchange that fans can’t stop talking about.

 

The RCB talisman remained unbeaten on 73 off 54 balls, anchoring a smooth chase of 157 with seven deliveries to spare.

After Jitesh Sharma struck the winning runs, Kohli turned toward Iyer and broke into a playful, animated celebration that seemed to be in jest — perhaps teasing his India teammate. Despite their well-documented camaraderie over the years, Iyer didn’t appear amused.

As the two came together for the customary handshake, the mood shifted. Iyer’s expression remained cold and unamused, and the two engaged in what looked like a tense exchange. Kohli, still grinning, tried to ease the moment with a few light words, but Iyer’s stoic demeanour suggested he wasn’t impressed by the on-field antics.

Unfazed, Kohli continued smiling and moved on to greet the other players, while fans and cameras tried to read between the lines of the brief but noticeable chill between the two Indian stars.

For now, RCB walk away with the win and Kohli with yet another memorable knock — and a viral moment. Here's hoping Shreyas Iyer finds the humour in it the next time they meet.

