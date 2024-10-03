Rohit, Siraj, Jaiswal Speak About...

IMAGE: India players celebrate a wicket during their record-extending 18th successive win in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. Photograph and video: BCCI

The rain had its say for most of the Test match in Kanpur with eight sessions lost, but Team India made the most of the two days at their disposal, to blank Bangladesh and win the 2nd Test and sweep the series 2-0.

And like the old adage goes it was catches that won India the quick win.

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj plucked catches out of thin air to have the match interestingly poised.

And BCCI posted a video of Rohit, Siraj and Yashasvi Jaiswal speaking about their catches and 'decoding' the win.