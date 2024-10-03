News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Rohit, Siraj, Jaiswal Speak About...

Rohit, Siraj, Jaiswal Speak About...

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 03, 2024 06:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India players celebrate a wicket during their record-extending win in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur

IMAGE: India players celebrate a wicket during their record-extending 18th successive win in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. Photograph and video: BCCI
 

The rain had its say for most of the Test match in Kanpur with eight sessions lost, but Team India made the most of the two days at their disposal, to blank Bangladesh and win the 2nd Test and sweep the series 2-0.

And like the old adage goes it was catches that won India the quick win. 

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj plucked catches out of thin air to have the match interestingly poised.

And BCCI posted a video of Rohit, Siraj and Yashasvi Jaiswal speaking about their catches and 'decoding' the win.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Beat Rohit for Best Fielder Medal?
Who Beat Rohit for Best Fielder Medal?
India's unstoppable run continues, records shattered
India's unstoppable run continues, records shattered
The key to rehab and recovery for cricketers is...
The key to rehab and recovery for cricketers is...
Dance To These Songs This Navratri
Dance To These Songs This Navratri
Check Out Women's T20 World Cup Schedule
Check Out Women's T20 World Cup Schedule
Virat-Anushka's Game Will Make You Smile
Virat-Anushka's Game Will Make You Smile
ICC slaps one year ban from all formats on cricketer
ICC slaps one year ban from all formats on cricketer

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Report Card: Ashwin 10/10, Jaiswal 10/10

Report Card: Ashwin 10/10, Jaiswal 10/10

ICC rankings: Bumrah back where he belongs

ICC rankings: Bumrah back where he belongs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances